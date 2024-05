Willman signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Tuesday.

Willman played 18 games with the Devils this season, recording three goals and one assist. The 29-year-old also played 33 games in the AHL this year, logging 12 goals and 10 assists. He will likely once again split time between the AHL and NHL in 2024-25 as an injury-replacement option for New Jersey.