Willman scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Willman scored three minutes into the game, earning his first NHL point since Jan. 19. The 29-year-old has been confined to a fourth-line role, so he shouldn't be expected to see much offense even when he's in the lineup. For the season, he has three goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating through 17 appearances.