McLeod scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

McLeod cleaned up a rebound opportunity after Miles Wood hit the crossbar on an odd-man rush. The goal would extend New Jersey's lead to 4-2 and would eventually prove to be the game-winner in the 5-3 victory. McLeod has found some success centering the Devils' third line between Wood and Fabian Zetterlund. He now has 11 points (three goals, eight assists), putting McLeod well on-pace to surpass his career high of 20 set last season.