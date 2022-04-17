Daws allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Daws and Philipp Grubauer posted identical stat lines through 65 minutes of play. The difference was a Ryan Donato goal that Daws allowed in the first round of the shootout, giving the 21-year-old netminder his first loss since April 5. He's at 10-11-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 25 appearances in his rookie year. The Devils are set to wrap up their road trip Monday against the Golden Knights, which would likely be a much tougher matchup should Daws draw the start.