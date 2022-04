Daws will start Saturday's road game versus the Kraken, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws has won his last two appearances, allowing just three goals on 49 shots in that span versus the Stars and the Coyotes. He'll look to keep up the success on the road against the Kraken, who rank last in the Pacific Division, making this a favorable matchup for the 21-year-old netminder.