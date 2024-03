Daws stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen in a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

The Devils brought Kahkonen in at the deadline, but the former Shark has lost 11 straight games and is 1-17-3 in his last 21 decisions. Although Daws was sharp Saturday, he won't get a load of time with Kahkonen and Jake Allen now in town.