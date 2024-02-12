Daws will patrol the home crease Monday against Seattle, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vitek Vanecek won't be available for Monday's contest because of a lower-body injury and an illness, so the Devils will need to recall a goalie from AHL Utica to serve as the backup. Daws has allowed 14 goals on 108 shots en route to four straight losses, which has dropped his record to 3-5-0 through eight NHL appearances this campaign. The Kraken sit 27th in the league this season with 2.76 goals per game.