Daws will guard the home net Saturday against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It'll be the seventh straight appearance for Daws with Vitek Vanecek (lower body) still unavailable. The 23-year-old Daws has lost back-to-back outings, allowing 11 goals on 44 shots in that span. He'll look to right the ship Saturday against a Montreal team averaging 2.74 goals per game.