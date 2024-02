Daws stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Daws was between the pipes for the second day in a row, and he once again earned the win. He's stopped 57 of 60 shots over those two contests against the Kraken and the Predators, helping the Devils to not miss Vitek Vanecek (lower body/illness) too much. Daws improved to 5-5-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. The Devils' next game is at home against the Kings on Thursday.