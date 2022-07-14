Palat secured a five-year, $30 million contract with the Devils on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Palat was always going to be difficult for the Lightning to hold onto. That became even tougher after Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak each received eight-year contract extensions Wednesday. Palat instead walked, and he'll go from a championship-caliber team to one looking to take its next step in 2022-23. The 31-year-old should serve as a steady veteran in a top-six role, while likely guarantees regularly playing time alongside Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier.