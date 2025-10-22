Casey (lower body) was activated off injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Utica on Wednesday.

Casey was going to be a long shot to make the Devils' roster coming out of training camp, but his lower-body issue didn't do him any favors. The 21-year-old blueliner appeared in 14 regular-season clashes for New Jersey last season, recording four goals and four assists, including a trio of power-play points. If Casey can produce at that level in the minors, he should be on the short list of potential call-ups once he gets his legs under him with Utica.