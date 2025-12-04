Casey posted three assists in AHL Utica's 4-3 overtime win over Rochester on Wednesday.

Casey posted his first multi-point effort of the AHL campaign. He's now at seven assists, 25 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances. The 21-year-old defenseman also saw action in two NHL games earlier in the season, but he went minus-3 and failed to earn a point. His future is bright, but he'll need to show a lot more with the Comets to earn another call-up.