Casey sustained an apparent knee injury Thursday versus the Rangers, and he will miss some time pending further evaluation, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Casey battled injuries in the AHL last year, and he didn't play after January, ending 2025-26 with 19 points in 29 appearances for Utica. He was going to have a tough time making the NHL roster to begin with, and this injury won't help. If it lingers into the regular season, Casey will likely start the year on non-roster injured reserve.