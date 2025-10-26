Casey was recalled from AHL Utica on Sunday.

Brett Pesce sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche, which resulted in the Devils elevating Casey from the minors. The 21-year-old Casey has yet to make his 2025-26 debut with the big club, but he had a great showing across 14 regular-season appearances with the Devils last season, recording four goals, eight points and a plus-3 rating. The right-shot blueliner will be an option to draw into the lineup in Tuesday's rematch versus Colorado.