Casey didn't skate Thursday due to a lower-body injury, signaling that he'll be unavailable for the Devils' preseason matchup against the Rangers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Casey was hindered by a lower-body injury earlier in training camp, and the issue has apparently resurfaced a week before the start of the regular season. It's not yet clear whether his injury will prevent him from playing in Saturday's preseason finale against the Flyers.