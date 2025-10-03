Devils' Seamus Casey: Set for extended absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Casey (lower body) is not expected to resume skating in the near future, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports Friday.
Casey is a lock for injured reserve at this point, considering the team didn't offer much in the way of details. With Casey on the shelf, Simon Nemec could be in for an expanded role early in the season, especially if Brett Pesce is also unable to suit up for Opening Night against the Flyers on Thursday.