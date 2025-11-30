Nemec scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went minus-4 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Nemec continues to show growth on offense -- he's earned two goals and an assist over his last five contests. The 21-year-old is seeing top-four minutes, but Saturday's performance was a bumpy one for him after a November that saw him post a minus rating in just two of 14 contests. He's up to six goals, 15 points, 38 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 25 appearances this season. Nemec will have a career year on offense with five more points, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him achieve that before the midpoint of the campaign.