Nemec scored at 19:55 of the third period to force overtime, though the Devils would still lose in the extra session. The 21-year-old Nemec looks to be gaining some responsibility in the absence of Dougie Hamilton (lower body). Over the last two games, Nemec has been over 22 minutes of ice time while seeing usage in the top four and on the second power-play unit. The blueliner has a goal, eight assists, 17 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season and could make for a good short-term add in redraft formats.