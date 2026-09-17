Noesen (knee) was in action for the first day of training camp Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen has been sidelined since Jan. 8 versus the Penguins, missing the final 38 games of the 2025-26 campaign due to his knee problem. Even when healthy last year, the veteran center wasn't offering much offensively, generating a mere seven points in 38 regular-season tilts. Even with his injury concerns behind him, Noesen is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.