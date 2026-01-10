Devils' Stefan Noesen: Undergoing knee surgery
By RotoWire Staff
Noesen (knee) will undergo surgery next week and will go on injured reserve, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Saturday.
Noesen's recovery timeline is unclear, but he will miss an extended period. He had been playing through a lingering issue, which may partially explain his offensive struggles this season. He has produced just three goals, seven points, 52 shots on net and 33 hits through 38 appearances.