Noesen scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Noesen's goal cut the deficit to 5-1 in the second period. It was the first of four goals in a span of 4:04 for the Devils, but they couldn't tie the game before the Avalanche regained control on offense. Noesen was sidelined by a groin injury to start the season and has posted a goal, six shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating over four outings so far. He's been limited to a fourth-line role, so his offense is likely to suffer until he moves to a more prominent spot in the lineup.