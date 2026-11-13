Noesen scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The Devils called up reinforcements Wednesday in the form of Noesen, Lenni Hameenaho and Vladislav Kolyachonok. All three got into the lineup and found the back of the net in this win. Noesen is on the roster for a third stint this season and has two goals and two assists over six appearances. He's added seven shots on net and 16 hits. A strong showing in the absence of Anthony Mantha (throat) could help Noesen stick around once the Devils get closer to full strength up front.