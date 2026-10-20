Noesen was sent down to AHL Utica on Tuesday, per the NHL Media Site.

After a three-point stretch of games since his call up to New Jersey, Noesen will head back to the AHL for Connor Brown (lower body) to be activated ahead of his season debut. Across five NHL games this season, the 33-year-old Noesen posted three points, six shots on net and 14 hits. He'll likely return to the NHL level at some point this season, given his strong start to the campaign and solid NHL resume. For now, he'll be positioned well to keep his offensive hot streak going with AHL Utica.