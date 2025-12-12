Noesen notched an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Lightning.

Noesen snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. He's contributed just three assists with 25 PIM, 28 shots and 21 hits over his last 21 outings. The 32-year-old has been pressed into a larger role due to a number of absences for the Devils, but the increased ice time hasn't resulted in more offense yet. Overall, he's at four points, 34 shots, 27 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 25 appearances.