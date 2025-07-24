Bordeleau (concussion) signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was dealt earlier in the month from San Jose in exchange for Shane Bowers. Bordeleau played 44 regular-season games with the Sharks across four seasons, scoring six times and adding 12 assists. He spent most of last season with AHL San Jose, tallying 14 goals and 24 assists across 59 regular-season appearances. He will likely spend most of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Utica, barring a slew of injuries up front for the Devils.