Devils' Travis Zajac: Expected to return Thursday
Zajac (pectoral) has been given a clean bill of health, but he won't play Saturday against Florida or Sunday against the Blackhawks.
Zajac has been cleared to play, but coach John Hynes evidently wants him to log several full practices before returning to game action. Hynes told reporters he anticipates that Zajac should return to the lineup "early next week," which suggests he'll likely make his season debut Thursday against Toronto. The 31-year-old forward, who notched 45 points in 80 games last campaign, has missed the first 15 games of the season due to a pectoral injury.
