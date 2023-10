Thompson was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

If he clears waivers, Thompson is poised to begin the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Utica again after tallying seven goals and 26 points in the AHL last season. The 24-year-old Thompson has played in 11 NHL games with the Devils over the previous three seasons, with his lone point (an assist) coming in 2020.