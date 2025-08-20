Thompson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Barys Astana (KHL) on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Thompson has played in just 11 NHL games in his career, with the most recent appearance coming back in 2022-23 for the Devils. While the 2019 fourth-round pick put up decent numbers with AHL Bridgeport last season -- eight goals and 3 helpers in 65 outings -- it wasn't impressive enough to earn him a two-way deal with an NHL club. Instead, the Calgary native will give the KHL a shot for at least the upcoming campaign.