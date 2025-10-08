MacEwen was summoned by New Jersey on Wednesday.

MacEwen was put on waivers Saturday and reassigned to AHL Utica after he cleared, but it seems the 29-year-old will still be part of New Jersey's roster to begin the season. MacEwen had two goals, three points and 21 PIM in 21 outings with Ottawa as well as seven goals, 16 points and 29 PIM across 23 appearances with AHL Belleville during the 2024-25 regular season. The 29-year-old might play in a bottom-six capacity for the Devils' season opener against Carolina on Thursday, but MacEwen is also a candidate to serve as a healthy scratch.