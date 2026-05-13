Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Adds two more helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Gauthier's known for his shooting, but he's showing off his playmaking with five helpers over his last two games. The 22-year-old winger set up goals by Beckett Sennecke and Olen Zellweger in this contest. Gauthier is up to four goals, eight assists, 37 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating over 11 contests this postseason. The intensity of the playoffs hasn't been too much for him, which is a good sign for his status as a core piece of the Ducks' lineup going forward.
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