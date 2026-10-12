Gauthier (upper body) participated in drills to begin Monday's practice session but left before line rushes and team drills, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gauthier exited Saturday's game against the Flames in the first period due to an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Tuesday's rematch against Calgary. It was encouraging to see him do some work at practice Monday, though a better idea of his status for Tuesday's game could be revealed based on his participation in the team's morning skate. If Gauthier is unavailable, A.J. Greer and Nikita Klepov are candidates to see increased roles.