Gauthier scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

The tally was Gauthier's 20th of November, tying the NHL record for most goals in a month. He took his share of the record, alongside Joe Malone and Teemu Selanne, with a first-period tally but couldn't find another goal later in the game to claim the record outright. With 24 goals, nine assists, 114 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances this season, Gauthier has shown his best and worst at various times. Consistency will be important moving forward, but he should remain one of the league's top snipers.