Gauthier scored three goals on eight shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Blues.

Gauthier is the first player in NHL history with four hat tricks in a calendar month. This surge is part of his 10-game goal streak and 12-game point streak. The latter streak has seen him amass 17 goals and five helpers. He's now at 21 goals, eight assists, 16 power-play points, 95 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 21 appearances. Even with this incredible run of scoring, fantasy managers may want to sell high -- he's shooting 22.1 percent so far this season, well above the 14.4 percent mark he sustained during a 41-goal breakout in 2025-26.