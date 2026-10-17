Gauthier notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Gauthier has seen most of his time on the wing in the NHL, but he got a look at center Friday while Mikael Granlund (upper body) is sidelined. While Gauthier had an assist, he also won just four of 20 faceoffs, which isn't a great sign for him sticking in the middle for an extended stretch. That said, the Ducks got mostly dominated at the dot as a whole Friday. Gauthier has five points, 21 shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating over six appearances this season.