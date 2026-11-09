Gauthier scored three goals on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Gauthier's first goal and his helper came on the power play. The 22-year-old has had a good month already with 11 goals and two helpers over five contests since the calendar flipped to November. On the year, he's at 15 goals, seven assists, 14 power-play points, 72 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances. As much fun as this scoring surge is, not even an elite scorer like Gauthier will be able to sustain it all year.