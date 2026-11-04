Gauthier scored three goals (two on the power play) on six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Gauthier's finishing touch has arrived over the last week -- he's scored eight goals, including six on the power play, over his last three games. That appears to be some course correction after he struggled to find the net earlier in the season. Gauthier is up to 10 tallies, five assists, 59 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-6 rating over 14 appearances. The 22-year-old is the best shooter on the Ducks' roster, and while this torrid pace won't last, he should be a threat for 40-plus goals.