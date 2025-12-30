Gauthier scored a goal on nine shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Gauthier ended a five-game slide with his third multi-point effort in December. The 21-year-old has slumped a bit this month, though he was likely playing a bit above his abilities earlier in the year. Even with the downturn on offense, he's still at 19 goals, 38 points, 153 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-11 rating over 39 appearances. He's six points away from matching his 82-game total from his 2024-25 rookie campaign.