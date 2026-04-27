Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Buries power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.
Gauthier tallied at 7:36 of the second period to get the Ducks on the board. He's picked up three goals, 14 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating over four contests in this first-round series against the Oilers. Gauthier started the series in the middle six but is now in a top-line role, as he's shown early on that he can handle the intensity of playoff action.
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