Gauthier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Gauthier tallied at 7:36 of the second period to get the Ducks on the board. He's picked up three goals, 14 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating over four contests in this first-round series against the Oilers. Gauthier started the series in the middle six but is now in a top-line role, as he's shown early on that he can handle the intensity of playoff action.