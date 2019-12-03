Manson (knee) could fully participate in practice later this week, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Manson has not played since Oct. 24 but it sounds like he could be returning in the near future. He was originally given a 5-10 week timetable and a return next week would put him right around the seven-week span. Once he returns, he'll get back on Anaheim's top defensive pair.