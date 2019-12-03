Ducks' Josh Manson: Nearing return
Manson (knee) could fully participate in practice later this week, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Manson has not played since Oct. 24 but it sounds like he could be returning in the near future. He was originally given a 5-10 week timetable and a return next week would put him right around the seven-week span. Once he returns, he'll get back on Anaheim's top defensive pair.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.