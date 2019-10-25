Manson (lower body) was seen on crutches following Thursday's loss to Dallas, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Manson left the game in the first period when he got his leg caught in an awkward position, and had to be helped off the ice, unable to put any weight on his left leg. The team didn't provide further updates on the injury postgame, but the fact that the defenseman is on crutches suggests a serious injury could be in play. Expect the team to have an update on the injury prior to Saturday's road clash with Colorado.