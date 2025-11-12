Dostal stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal's six-game winning streak -- and the Ducks' seven-game winning streak -- came to an end at the hands of the only team above them in the standings. This was still a solid performance for Dostal, but it's proof that the Ducks' hot start will have some bumps in the road at times. The 25-year-old is now 8-4-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 13 starts. The Ducks' road trip continues in Detroit on Thursday.