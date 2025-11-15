McQueen scored twice on six shots and added an assist in Providence College's 6-1 win over Merrimack College on Friday.

The pair of goals were McQueen's first of the season. He's picked up eight points and 25 PIM through 10 contests to begin his collegiate career. The 19-year-old forward is a first-round pick (10th overall) of the Ducks in 2025, so it's good to see him hit the ground running on offense after stepping up from the WHL. McQueen has also stayed healthy so far this season after missing a large part of 2024-25 with a back injury. McQueen is a long-term project for fantasy -- expect him to use up multiple years in college, and he may need some AHL time before he's ready to help the Ducks.