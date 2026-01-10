McQueen scored twice in Providence College's 6-1 win over the University of Maine on Friday.

McQueen is up to eight goals and 18 points in 19 appearances for the Friars this season. The Ducks prospect has had no trouble adjusting the higher level of play in the NCAA compared to the WHL, as he's been right around a point-per-game pace all season. The 10th overall pick from 2025 should continue to put up plenty of offense for Providence in the second half of the campaign.