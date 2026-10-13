McQueen was called up from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

McQueen's highly-anticipated NHL debut could be right around the corner. He was selected by the Ducks with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and has impressed in his collegiate and professional games since. He compiled 11 goals and 27 points with the NCAA's Providence College in the 2025-26 season before he ended the year with AHL San Diego. To kick off the 2026-27 regular season, he has three goals in just four outings. He's an exciting prospect for the Ducks, who will likely role him out in a middle-six role to join their electric, young offensive core of players. He's a priority waiver-wire add in dynasty-based fantasy leagues and a solid stash in standard formats.