Poehling (lower body) has been cleared to return to Ducks' training camp.

After missing Friday's practice with a lower-body injury, Poehling was listed on one of Anaheim's two training camp groups ahead of tomorrow's sessions. The 27-year-old center is coming off a career year offensively, where he compiled 11 goals, 36 points, 94 shots on net and 86 blocked shots across 75 regular-season outings. If he can stay healthy throughout the remainder of camp, Poehling will likely open the 2026-27 campaign as one of the Ducks' middle-six centers.