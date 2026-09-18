The Ducks announced that Poehling will miss practice Friday due to a lower-body injury, and he's considered day-to-day moving forward.

Poehling made 75 regular-season appearances during his first year in Anaheim last season, and he recorded 11 goals, 25 assists, 86 blocked shots, 44 hits and 12 PIM while averaging 15:04 of ice time. While he's dealing with some limitations early in training camp, it's not yet clear whether his lower-body injury will impact his availability for preseason action or the start of the regular season.