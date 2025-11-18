Terry scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Even though Terry didn't score the game-winning goal in overtime, he played a key role in forcing that extra time after netting the equalizer at the 19:55 mark of the third period with a backhander. Terry scored for the first time since his brace against the Red Wings on Oct. 31, but he's making an impact as a playmaker as well. He's tallied eight points (one goal, seven assists) in nine games this month.