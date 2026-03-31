Terry recorded an assist, two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Terry was in his second game back from missing one contest due to a lower-body injury. He had 20:01 of ice time Monday, his first time over the 20-minute mark since Dec. 16 versus the Blue Jackets. The winger has taken more than his fair share of bumps and bruises this season, so he could get rested in the Ducks lock up the top spot in the Pacific Division. Terry has remained productive with 17 goals, 36 assists, 126 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 53 appearances.