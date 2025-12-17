Klapka notched an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Klapka ended a 12-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old has been firmly in a fourth-line role for the bulk of the campaign, which has led to limited opportunities on offense for a low-scoring team. The winger has six points, 34 shots on net, 112 hits, 19 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a minus-7 rating over a career-high 33 appearances.