Ruzicka scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

Ruzicka's first goal of the game came on the power play in the first period. He set up Nikita Zadorov with a drop-pass in the second and then tallied again later in the middle frame. Ruzicka has multiple points in three of the last four games -- he's clearly benefiting from seeing his even-strength minutes on the first line. For the season, the 23-year-old forward has four goals, four assists, 12 shots on net and seven hits through seven outings. That scoring pace is unsustainable, but it should be good enough to keep him in the lineup over Kevin Rooney.